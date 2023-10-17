JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,419 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

