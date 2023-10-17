Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

