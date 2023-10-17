Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $445.14 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $447.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

