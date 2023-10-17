Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

INSP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

NYSE INSP opened at $150.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.46. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

