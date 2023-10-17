Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RZG. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,960,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RZG stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

