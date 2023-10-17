LMG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $439.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

