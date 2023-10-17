Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $440.43 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $392.14 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

