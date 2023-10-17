Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,491,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $39,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on M shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.5 %

M opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

