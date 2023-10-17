Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.