Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $114.32 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $429.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

