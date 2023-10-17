Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.73. The stock has a market cap of $826.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

