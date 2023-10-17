Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 175 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $297.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.86 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

