Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.17 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

