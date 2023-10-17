NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$860.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.28 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 158.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

