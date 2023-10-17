New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 618,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 318,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.