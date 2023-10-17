Northeast Investment Management Has $65.44 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $250.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.73 and its 200 day moving average is $234.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

