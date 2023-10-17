Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,609 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.13. The company has a market capitalization of $344.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $125.86 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.