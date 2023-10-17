Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novanta were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,584,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.93. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

