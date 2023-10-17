Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

MRK opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

