Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.99 and a 200-day moving average of $276.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $826.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

