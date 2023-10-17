NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.17 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

