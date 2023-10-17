NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.17 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.