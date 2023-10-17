NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.90. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.17 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.