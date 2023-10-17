Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $125.86 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.