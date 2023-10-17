Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 859.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

