Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNFP

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.