Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.57.

NYSE AN opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

