Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 819,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

