Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $250.06.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.