Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Sells 16,605 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

