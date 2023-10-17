PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%.

PRCT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.58. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

