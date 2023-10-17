Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 536,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

