Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $445.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $447.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

