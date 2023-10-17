Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.