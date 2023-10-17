Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

