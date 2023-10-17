Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.