Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Saturday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Citigroup stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

