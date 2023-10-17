Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 167,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $6,766,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 169.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

