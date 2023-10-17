Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

