Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11,830 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 73.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

