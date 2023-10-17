Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Shockwave Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.20. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,874. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.