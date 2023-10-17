Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 95,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.99 and its 200 day moving average is $276.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.