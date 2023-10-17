Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

FOX Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

