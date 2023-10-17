Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.47.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

