Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 677,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $40,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

