Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $429.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $114.32 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.