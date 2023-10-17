Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.