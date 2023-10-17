The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,624 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.