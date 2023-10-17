The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $297.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.86 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

