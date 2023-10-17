The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $297.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

